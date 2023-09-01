Fresh and Delicious Food for Every Occasion
We provide high-quality catering services for all your events.
At Anees Kitchen, our mission is to create delicious and healthy food options that inspire and nourish our customers. We believe that good food should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their dietary restrictions or preferences. That's why we offer a wide range of options, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free meals, as well as traditional favorites that everyone can enjoy.
We believe that the key to great food is great ingredients. That's why we only use the freshest, highest-quality organic ingredients in all of our dishes. We source our produce from local farmers whenever possible, and we are committed to using organic and non-GMO ingredients whenever possible. We also make everything from scratch in our kitchen, so you can be sure that your meal is fresh and flavorful.
We believe that good food should be good for the planet, too. That's why we are committed to sustainability in everything we do. We use eco-friendly packaging materials, recycle and compost as much as possible, and source our ingredients from local and sustainable sources. We are always looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact and make a positive difference in our community.
Unleash your taste buds with our Home-Made Shahi Biryani: Organic, Flavor-packed, and Affordable Delight!
Authentic Home-Made Mutton Biryani crafted with organic ingredients, featuring tender lamb meat and your choice of Zeera Rice or Basmati Rice - Packed with complementary Raita and Sweet..!
[1kg Biryani include 1 kg Rice + 1kg Meat]
Authentic Home-Made Chicken Biryani crafted with organic ingredients, featuring tender chicken meat and your choice of Zeera Rice or Basmati Rice - Packed with complementary Raita and Sweet..!
[1kg Biryani include 1 kg Rice + 1kg Meat]
Authentic Home-Made Veg Pulao crafted with organic ingredients, featuring fresh vegetable and your choice of Zeera Rice or Basmati Rice - Packed with complementary Raita and Sweet..!
[1kg Pulao include 1 kg Rice + 1kg Vegetable]
Delight in our Screwed & Grilled meat (Mutton/Chicken), expertly marinated with our handcrafted organic masala
Harabhara (Green Masala) and Theeka Lal (Red Masala) Kababs – Crispy outside and Juicy inside
Hariyali (Green Masala) and Lal (Red Masala) Tikka – Boneless chicken baked using skewers
Delicious side dish prepared by simmering tender Chicken with a blend of onions, tomatoes, cashews, and our signature blend of organic spices and home-made masala!
Deliciously prepared with tender Mutton with our signature blend of organic spices and home-made masala!
Delicious side dish prepared by simmering tender Mutton with a blend of onions, tomatoes, cashews, and our signature blend of organic spices and home-made masala!
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Open today
11:00 am – 10:00 pm
For personalized menu customization and orders, feel free to give us a call or reach out to us via WhatsApp.
We kindly request that orders be placed at least 24 hours in advance of delivery.
